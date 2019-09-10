Strategic Global Advisors Increases Position in Bank Amer (BAC); As Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Share Price Declined, Brookfield Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $14.32 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 99,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 233,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 133,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $29.13. About 30.56M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – WildHorse Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Shiloh Industries to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 05/03/2018 – PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 17/03/2018 – silew: Exclusive: Saudi Aramco snubs UBS and Bank of America for listing roles – sources LONDON (Reuters); 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 16/04/2018 – Steven Chubak Sees Continued Upside Potential For Bank of America (Video); 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO: THIS YEAR’S CAPITAL STRESS TEST IS ‘MUCH HARDER’ THAN LAST YEAR’S; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 311,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.49% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 616,713 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twilio, AT&T and Bank of America – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple Gets Ready To Unveil New iPhones Later Today, But Lackluster Trading Dominates – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,525 shares to 6,204 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 14,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,429 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 643,968 shares. Kenmare Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Sit Assocs holds 0.18% or 210,866 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 189,025 shares. Moreover, Southeast Asset has 0.14% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18,352 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 625,274 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 227,599 shares. Baxter Bros invested in 0.42% or 65,313 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt holds 139,833 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 35,020 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wealthcare Capital Management Llc stated it has 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Holt Cap Advsr Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs LP holds 404,705 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 11,931 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 3.04M shares to 9.92M shares, valued at $359.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Grp Inc reported 114,363 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Apollo Mngmt Hldgs Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services reported 95,192 shares. Moreover, Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Company has 0.06% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 137,717 shares. Eagle Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.74% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Natl Bank Of America De invested in 1.90 million shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 30,389 shares. Conning invested in 75,759 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0.03% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Groesbeck Invest Management Corp Nj reported 17,800 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability owns 146,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carroll Associate Inc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Citigroup reported 0.01% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). The New York-based Stone Run Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).