Strategic Global Advisors Increases Holding in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR); As Facebook (FB) Valuation Rose, Ctc Lifted Its Position

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $531.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $186.41. About 7.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Rush Compares Zuckerberg to J. Edgar Hoover; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will reportedly make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 21/05/2018 – Facebook Apology Tour; Can ‘Solo’ Rule Holiday?; 20/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on law firm investigating Facebook withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: CLEARLY FB WAS VERY LATE TO RESPOND; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ANNOUNCING NEW ELECTION PARTNERSHIP WITH THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to block foreign ads in Irish abortion referendum; 03/04/2018 – Facebook’s PR Chief Walks Political Tightrope

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 136.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 22,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 39,460 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 16,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 286,940 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 113,769 shares to 114,207 shares, valued at $14.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,730 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

