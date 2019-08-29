Strategic Global Advisors Increased Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $1.42 Million; Howe & Rusling Continues to Hold Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 83.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 12,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 28,503 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, up from 15,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $121.18. About 1.01M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 38,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 230,119 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.22 million, up from 191,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 11.67 million shares traded or 35.89% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $577.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 44,918 shares to 50,198 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 14,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,989 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.34% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. Bellecapital Intl Ltd has invested 0.51% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Aviva Public Ltd Co has 0.32% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 822,027 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 0.29% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Butensky Cohen Fin Security reported 22,743 shares stake. Royal London Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Farmers Bank holds 0.23% or 7,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Duff And Phelps Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,980 shares. Agf Invs, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.20M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rench Wealth invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Wilshire Secs Mngmt Inc reported 4,643 shares. Moreover, Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital has invested 0.6% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Williams Jones And Lc accumulated 20,630 shares.

