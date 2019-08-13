Strategic Global Advisors Increased Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Holding; Advisory Research Decreased Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $586,872

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Incorporated (ANTM) by 13.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 2,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 13,368 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 15,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Anthem Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $282. About 1.00M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 314.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 15,949 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 21,013 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 5,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 331,940 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares to 5,730 shares, valued at $229,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

