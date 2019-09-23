Strategic Global Advisors Holds Stake in Insperity (NSP); As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Cullinan Associates Has Upped Stake

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 96.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 27,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 56,515 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 28,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $104.43. About 1.15M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N SAYS NEEDS NEW PIPELINE CAPACITY SERVING THE PERMIAN BASIN – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 57.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 8,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 23,901 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.92 million, up from 15,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.29. About 149,050 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Insperity; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,667 shares to 30,657 shares, valued at $6.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 19,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,857 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

More important recent Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insperity Inc (NSP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Insperity (NSP) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insperity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Insperity Chairman and CEO Recognized by Houston Business Journal as One of the Most Admired CEOs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold NSP shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 33.21 million shares or 0.42% more from 33.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa accumulated 0.01% or 17,900 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Comerica Bancorporation holds 28,084 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 96,461 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 17,856 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) for 60,121 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth has invested 0.03% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). 144 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.1% in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.03% or 689,649 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 94 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 49,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Lc stated it has 5,511 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 0% or 251 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Architects invested in 0.01% or 751 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated Com reported 65,600 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorp stated it has 4,617 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Co owns 15,180 shares. Moreover, Aldebaran has 1.57% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 24,355 shares. Berkshire Hathaway owns 0.25% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5.55 million shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca) has invested 1.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 29,163 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 11,083 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Coastline has 0.22% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 15,999 shares. 13,334 are held by Baxter Bros. Ohio-based James has invested 0.5% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Private Asset Inc stated it has 2,156 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,154 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 107,191 shares.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldg Inc by 8,735 shares to 95,275 shares, valued at $10.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 13,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,734 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.