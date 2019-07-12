Strategic Global Advisors Holds Holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Boosted by Boys Arnold & Co Inc

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 447.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 23,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,734 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 5,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.88. About 818,729 shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has risen 10.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 04/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Partners With DeCurtis Corporation To Develop – Cruise Freedom™ – A State-of-the-Art Technology Platform; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES MARK KEMPA INTERIM CFO; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 23/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Releases 2017 Stewardship Report

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 8.21 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 20/04/2018 – Adient Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – California Treasurer Calls for Wells Fargo CEO Removal Amid ‘Laundry List of Misdeeds’; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 27,467 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1,724 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank & owns 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru invested in 19,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Lc owns 0% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 5,007 shares. Stifel Fin reported 0.01% stake. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 7,878 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% or 9,000 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.2% or 296,769 shares in its portfolio. Halsey Assoc Ct reported 1.58% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc owns 9,336 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 4,265 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,687 shares. Marcato Capital Mngmt LP invested in 282,000 shares. Cap Guardian Tru has 0.09% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $310,397 activity.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,090 shares to 3,385 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,730 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corp Mi reported 8,227 shares. Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.89% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Glynn Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Gotham Asset Management Limited Company has invested 0.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Auxier Asset Mngmt has 29,262 shares. Qvt Fincl Ltd Partnership stated it has 51,231 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Lau Assoc Ltd Com has 6,387 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Btim invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Veritas Investment Management (Uk) Ltd accumulated 550 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 14,930 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kings Point Cap holds 0.01% or 1,032 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Communications Of Vermont holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 140,454 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $667.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,610 shares to 54,469 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,654 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

