Strategic Global Advisors Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Has Upped by $2.30 Million; Community Bank Of Raymore Stake in At&T (T) Has Raised by $1.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 197.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 34,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,389 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 17,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 3.71M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 13/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $59; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn over Venezuela nationalisation; 17/05/2018 – MEDIA-BP in talks to take Conoco’s UK field in swap deal – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – COP: TRIBUNAL RULES CO. IS OWED $2.04B IN DISPUTE WITH PDVSA

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE RICHARD LEON ALSO SAID AT&T TRIAL COULD LAST SIX TO EIGHT WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares to 972 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 207,458 are held by Mgmt Ltd Llc. Greylin Invest Mangement Inc holds 0.91% or 60,450 shares in its portfolio. Guinness Asset Limited owns 172,200 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 70,825 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Advisory Service holds 12,660 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Blair William Company Il has invested 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Essex Investment Mgmt Lc has 0.37% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 37,743 shares. Moreover, Ima Wealth Incorporated has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,432 shares. 10,572 were accumulated by Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt. 10,411 were reported by Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability Company. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.86 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has 32,305 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 32,735 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

