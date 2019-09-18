Strategic Global Advisors Holding in Conocophillips (COP) Has Upped by $1.33 Million; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Decreased Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $1.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 41.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 21,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 74,128 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.52 million, up from 52,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 13.06M shares traded or 102.05% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo -sources, data; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 37.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 45,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 74,895 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 120,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 1.01M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 0.03% or 14,879 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Field & Main Bancorporation invested in 2,547 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 17,201 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tcw Gp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 25,460 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt holds 19,973 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Limited Liability Co has invested 1.94% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0.04% or 4.62 million shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 734 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 51,835 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 39,776 shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 132,399 shares. Ellington Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 41,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund stated it has 23,569 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, 1St Source National Bank has 0.11% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What the Attack on Saudi Arabia’s Oil Infrastructure Means for the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ConocoPhillips (COP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 69,598 shares to 6,151 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 26,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,936 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).