Strategic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Logmein (LOGM) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Price Rose, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Stake by $30.63 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 7,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $76.18. About 230,704 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 127.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 680,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.18M, up from 532,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 6,521 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 9,644 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Tru Advisors LP has 0.27% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 1.69M shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 3.31% stake. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability reported 0.08% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Advisory Service Net Lc holds 0% or 263 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd stated it has 3,050 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Wilkins Invest Counsel stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 6,513 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De owns 307,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gru One Trading LP accumulated 0% or 3,620 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33M for 22.41 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 58,012 shares to 77,860 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 17,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,356 shares, and has risen its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 51,900 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Chevy Chase owns 486,408 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Company holds 24,524 shares. Arosa Mngmt LP holds 4.83% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 590,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Com reported 74,187 shares. Co Bankshares invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 3.01 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,970 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 12,032 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 0.06% or 33,674 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 7,665 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 34,153 shares. Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank The has 0.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 94,820 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 4,950 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 2.48M shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 216,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,005 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).