Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Msci (MSCI) by $1.17 Million; Alliant Energy (LNT) Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Trimmed Its Stake

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 205,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 808,839 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.12 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 324,302 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 03/05/2018 – Alliant Acquires 50 Years of Regional Knowledge in Engel Agency, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions is now serving The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® to their office coffee service customers

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 78.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 1,594 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 7,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.46. About 108,950 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 28/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Goes Above 200D-MA; 03/05/2018 – MSCI 1Q OPER REV. $351.3M, EST. $348.0M; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Net $115.1M; 05/03/2018 Xtrackers MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI EMU hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 09/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Above 200-D-MA; 08/03/2018 – ALLIANCE TRUST – FY TOTAL SHAREHOLDER RETURN (TSR) OF 19.2% AND NET ASSET VALUE (NAV) TOTAL RETURN OF 18.5%, COMPARED WITH MSCI ACWI TOTAL RETURN OF 13.8%; 09/03/2018 – SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Above 50-D-MA; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $208.74 million for 15.06 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio