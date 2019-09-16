Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in At&T (T) by $395,010; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Lowered Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $4.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and Cloud Authentication; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 16/05/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 11,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 209,555 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, down from 221,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23 million shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – T, TWX: US v ATT: ruling expected on June 12, Judge Leon said. – ! $T $TWX; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With F; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 13,780 shares to 188,889 shares, valued at $29.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 31,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel accumulated 1.53% or 1.62M shares. Heritage Investors reported 592,467 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge, a Connecticut-based fund reported 24,060 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora invested in 32,455 shares. 174,909 are owned by Linscomb Williams. Janney Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 16,410 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,908 shares. 9.68M are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Rampart Mngmt invested in 0.42% or 105,652 shares. Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,494 shares. Oakwood Capital Limited Ca reported 1.82% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 21,795 were accumulated by Triangle Wealth Management. Baltimore reported 13,481 shares. Connors Investor owns 416,093 shares or 1.85% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 8,847 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

