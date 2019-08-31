Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake by $14.33 Million as Share Value Declined; As Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stock Rose, Pictet North America Advisors Sa Trimmed Position by $2.76 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 34,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 240,974 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26 million, down from 275,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.03. About 2.40M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA UPDATE ON FASENRA Plll TRIAL IN COPD; 29/05/2018 – Clovis Oncology Announces European Commission Authorization of Rubraca (rucaparib) for Women With Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – TAGRISSO RECEIVES POSITIVE EU CHMP OPINION FOR 1ST-LINE TREATMENT OF EGFR-MUTATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca wins expanded OK to use Tagrisso in frontline lung cancer niche, spurring hope of hitting $3B sales goal $AZN; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Clovis Oncology: Rubraca Approved in U.S. as Maintenance Treatment of Recurrent Ovarian Cance; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN EMA OKS LYNPARZA: MAINTENANCE OVARIAN CANCER; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca: Lokelma Approved for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalaemia

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 113,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 114,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, down from 227,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.78 million for 21.04 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.16B for 25.02 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.