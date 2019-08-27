Strategic Global Advisors Has Lifted Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $2.50 Million; Proffitt & Goodson Boosted Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $809,172

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 734.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 27,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 31,229 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 3,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.23. About 1.88M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $287.54. About 594,934 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 20,174 shares to 246,851 shares, valued at $25.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (STPZ) by 6,837 shares to 16,496 shares, valued at $853,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,948 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.