Strategic Global Advisors Has Lifted Icon Plc (ICLR) Position By $2.11 Million; Cyrusone Has 1.37 Sentiment

Cyrusone Inc (CONE) investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 162 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 118 trimmed and sold positions in Cyrusone Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 106.18 million shares, down from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cyrusone Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 89 Increased: 114 New Position: 48.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Icon Plc (ICLR) stake by 7.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 13,780 shares as Icon Plc (ICLR)’s stock rose 16.14%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 188,889 shares with $29.08M value, up from 175,109 last quarter. Icon Plc now has $8.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $155.29. About 19,036 shares traded. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has risen 13.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ICLR News: 02/05/2018 – ICON SEES FY EPS $5.91 TO $6.11, EST. $6.03; 02/05/2018 – Icon 1Q EPS $1.42; 14/05/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Icon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 30/05/2018 – Icon at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 14; 02/05/2018 – ICON 1Q NET REV. $620.1M; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 18/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Conference May 15

CyrusOne Inc., a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, and multi-tenant data center properties. The company has market cap of $8.65 billion. The firm provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients operate in various industries, including information technology, financial services, energy, gas and oil, mining, medical, and consumer goods and services.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 284,680 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c

Marlowe Partners Lp holds 6.83% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. for 204,743 shares. Tealwood Asset Management Inc owns 64,498 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 1.41% invested in the company for 2.77 million shares. The Texas-based South Texas Money Management Ltd has invested 1.32% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 729,000 shares.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.75M for 21.47 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.

