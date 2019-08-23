Strategic Global Advisors Has Increased Its Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Position; TABCORP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (TABCF) Shorts Raised By 0.46%

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) stake by 390.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc acquired 27,269 shares as Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN)’s stock rose 17.20%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 34,256 shares with $1.37M value, up from 6,987 last quarter. Smith & Nephew Plc now has $20.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 131,331 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew: Businesses Delivered a Mixed Performance in the 1Q; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation Protocol of the Installation of Knee Unicompartmental Prosthesis (Journey (Smith & Nephew)) With; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW NAMAL NAWANA NAMED TO BOARD, JOINING AS CEO; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ Il XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 03/04/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to end six-month search for CEO tomorrow by naming ex

TABCORP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TABCF) had an increase of 0.46% in short interest. TABCF’s SI was 1.99 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.46% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 1329 days are for TABCORP HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:TABCF)’s short sellers to cover TABCF’s short positions. It closed at $2.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company has market cap of $5.66 billion. It operates through three divisions: Wagering and Media, Keno, and Gaming Services. It has a 210 P/E ratio. The Wagering and Media segment conducts wagering activities under the TAB brand in Victoria, New South Wales , and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) through a network of agencies, hotels, and clubs; provides on-course totalizators at thoroughbred, harness, and greyhound metropolitan and race meetings, as well as through Internet, mobile devices, phone, and pay TV; and offers totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing and sporting events.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) stake by 31,811 shares to 6,000 valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 24,616 shares and now owns 3,234 shares. Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) was reduced too.

