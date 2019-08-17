Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $595,310 as Market Valuation Declined; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Stock Price Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Increased Position by $1.95 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 10,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3,385 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 13,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 10.41 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 831,775 shares traded or 2.60% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Comml Leadership Team With the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65 billion and $766.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 25,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $39,000 activity.

