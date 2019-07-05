Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Aspen Technology (AZPN) Stake by $497,120; Wetherby Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 2,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,922 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 14,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Wandera Joins MaaS360 on IBM Security App Exchange with Mobile Security Integration; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 57.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 4,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 8,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.41. About 502,522 shares traded or 15.38% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.35 million for 31.47 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

