Strategic Global Advisors Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Has Decreased Equinix (EQIX) Holding By $550,368

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 13.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 1,092 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 7,219 shares with $3.64M value, down from 8,311 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $48.91B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 21.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 2,189 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 7,964 shares with $2.90 million value, down from 10,153 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $215.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.73 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – THROGUH UNIT WILL IMPLEMENT ENTERPRISE RESOURCE PLANNING/LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR QATAR ARMED FORCES; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Cgi Inc stake by 10,668 shares to 22,720 valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) stake by 14,312 shares and now owns 73,004 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 10.40% above currents $382.86 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America stated it has 1,523 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 174,761 shares. Campbell Newman Asset owns 46,563 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 49,051 are held by Kbc Nv. Beck Cap Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wealthquest invested in 1.46% or 10,641 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 0.64% stake. Bowen Hanes reported 1.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.41% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lincoln Natl stated it has 9,498 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Maryland Mngmt invested in 11,184 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Diligent Invsts Ltd Com invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -3.83% below currents $576.62 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) stake by 4,838 shares to 11,945 valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 27,013 shares and now owns 79,122 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was raised too.