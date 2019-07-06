Strategic Global Advisors Has Boosted Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Cleararc Capital Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $482,040 as Stock Value Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 320.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 109,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,052 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 34,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 14/05/2018 – JTB Corporation adopts Oracle Cloud for Its International Travel Processing System Infrastructure; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,514 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.16 million, down from 132,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB) by 31,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL) Financials Meaningfully Improve, PT Raised to $66 at Jefferies – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle Data Cloud and Reddit Collaborate to Build Brand Safety Solution for Dynamic User-Generated Content – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Jefferies Top Growth Stocks to Buy All Have Big-Time Catalysts – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Co has 0.32% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Berkshire Asset Lc Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 27,269 shares. Prudential Financial invested in 5.80M shares or 0.52% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 3,600 shares. James Investment has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Joel Isaacson Com Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 10,158 shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Massachusetts-based Rockland has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 39,865 are held by Goelzer Mngmt. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.12% or 22,354 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com reported 119,810 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 136,663 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Advsr has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Let Uncertainty Make You Miss out on This Qualcomm Stock Weakness – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, MSFT, WYNN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Apple, Adobe, Oracle and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.