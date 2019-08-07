Strategic Global Advisors Has Boosted Ebay (EBAY) Position by $1.98 Million; Share Price Rose; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Position in Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) Lowered by $598.72 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 111.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 53,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 101,533 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 48,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 2.00 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CONTINUES TO PROVIDE A COMPREHENSIVE PAYMENTS SOLUTION TO EBAY UNDER EXISTING OPERATING AGREEMENT THROUGH JULY 2020; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 10/05/2018 – EBay is changing its India strategy by selling its holdings in Flipkart; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Johnsn&Johnsn (JNJ) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,061 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77B, down from 81,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Johnsn&Johnsn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.85. About 2.99M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.23 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 36,580 shares to 123,566 shares, valued at $4.94B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,170 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Corp (NYSE:T).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,842 are held by Navellier & Associate Incorporated. Clarkston Prns Ltd Liability holds 246,976 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd owns 167,606 shares. Asset One holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.52M shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 191,500 shares. Blair William And Il has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 124,174 are held by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. Greatmark Partners invested 3.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dafna Management Lc owns 9,400 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sol Mngmt Co invested in 12,230 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Hourglass Ltd Liability invested 0.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saturna Capital Corp owns 672,697 shares. Moreover, Tanaka Inc has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Grade ‘A’ Retirement Portfolio: Johnson & Johnson Is Added To The Wait List – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 6,358 shares to 7,378 shares, valued at $900,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,558 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).