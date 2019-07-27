Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Its Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) by $2.59 Million; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Upped Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Position by $1.81 Million

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 21,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, down from 138,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $113.7. About 387,447 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 07/03/2018 – STARBOARD SAYS “CONTINUE TO BELIEVE SUBSTANTIAL CHANGES ARE NEEDED AT MELLANOX IN ORDER TO BEST POSITION THE COMPANY”; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Value Files Proxy to Elect Directors to Mellanox Technologies Board; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 01/05/2018 – Compuverde Leverages Mellanox Networking Technology to Create Unified and Scalable File, Block and Object Storage Solution; 19/03/2018 – Starboard Comments on Mellanox’s Decision to Delay the 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Rev $251M; 13/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 385,255 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 328,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.04M shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 21/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Pricing of $300 M Preferred Stk Offering; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO IMPROVE FEE INCOME, PRODUCE ATTRACTIVE RETURNS, HAVE CROSSOVER EARNBACK PERIOD OF LESS THAN 3 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.67 million activity. 20,000 shares were bought by SANGHI STEVE, worth $2.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Product Ltd Com reported 0.3% stake. Paloma Partners Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moab Prtn Lc accumulated 50,246 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 36,207 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP has 255,669 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 65,706 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has invested 0.09% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Communication Ltd has invested 0.12% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). New York-based Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al has invested 0.01% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc owns 28,937 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 79,457 shares. Paragon Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 78,708 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Omni Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 8.32% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,529 shares to 10,153 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 39,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 294,173 shares, and cut its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC).