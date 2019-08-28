Strategic Global Advisors Decreased Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Position; Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Sap Se (SAP) Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 57.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 4,780 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Strategic Global Advisors Llc holds 3,558 shares with $371,000 value, down from 8,338 last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $9.07 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.49. About 49,758 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased Sap Se (SAP) stake by 48.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13 million shares as Sap Se (SAP)’s stock declined 3.78%. The Soroban Capital Partners Lp holds 2.25 million shares with $259.54 million value, down from 4.38M last quarter. Sap Se now has $145.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 164,406 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues; 05/04/2018 – Microexcel® Achieves Certification in the SAP® Partner Center of Expertise Program for the MENA Region; 27/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER RAISES NET SHORT IN SAP TO 0.91% FROM 0.51%

Among 3 analysts covering SAP SE (NYSE:SAP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAP SE has $16700 highest and $14000 lowest target. $152.33’s average target is 28.77% above currents $118.3 stock price. SAP SE had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. JMP Securities maintained SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Outperform” rating.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.64 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 92,267 shares to 114,514 valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 93,264 shares and now owns 111,158 shares. Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Savings Bank invested in 2,122 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,100 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 51,301 shares. Waddell & Reed invested in 1.03% or 3.98M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.55% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sit Inv Associate Inc stated it has 36,650 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Communications holds 3,750 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 35,468 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 81,528 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 215,181 shares. Btim Corp stated it has 374,609 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 30,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Tiverton Asset holds 0% or 983 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 83,118 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 2.67% above currents $131.49 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan.