Strategic Global Advisors Cut Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake as Market Value Declined; As New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Market Value Rose, Miura Global Management Has Increased Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 6,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 14,804 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 21,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.68. About 414,005 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 724,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.92M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $111.39. About 937,913 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $469.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 21,739 shares to 74,128 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 8,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.03B for 9.14 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.

