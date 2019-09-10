Strategic Global Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Oracle (ORCL); As Enbridge (ENB) Shares Declined, Steinberg Global Asset Management Boosted Position

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 320.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 109,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 144,052 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74M, up from 34,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 16.63 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: MORE APP SALES, HIGHER RENEWAL RATES TO BOOST GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 118,704 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 94,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 2.20 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 03/05/2018 – Enterprise, Enbridge, Western Gas Partners and DCP Midstream Conduct Open Season for Texas Express Expansion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF LINE 3 IS SHUT DOWN, REFINERS WILL BE SHORT OF FUEL AND LEFT TO TRANSPORT CRUDE BY RAIL; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 10,116 shares to 21,233 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,086 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Regulator steps in to weigh Enbridge pipeline plan – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Which Is a Better Dividend Stock for 2020: Enbridge (TSX:ENB) or Fortis (TSX:FTS)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: Get a Secure 5.85% Yield from Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge Reaches Agreement with Shippers to Place the Line 3 Replacement Pipeline into Service in Canada – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares to 972 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,594 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc invested in 6.63 million shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 251,398 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Fire Group reported 7,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.35% or 488,054 shares in its portfolio. Addison owns 2.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 51,942 shares. Hyman Charles D has 1.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Da Davidson And has 0.1% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fincl Counselors Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 34,110 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 11,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bancshares Of Stockton reported 14,554 shares. Oakbrook Invs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management, Indiana-based fund reported 12,555 shares. 24,804 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Company.