Strategic Global Advisors Boosted Holding in Curtiss Wright (CW) by $2.68 Million; Moody’s (MCO) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Llp Trimmed Its Stake by $328,515 as Stock Rose

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 419.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 23,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,353 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 5,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $125.79. About 46,434 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright To Utilize $50 Million In Repatriated Foreign Cash To Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Utilize $50 Mllion in Repatriated Foreign Cash to Expand 2018 Share Repurchase Program; 21/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT TO UTILIZE $50M IN REPATRIATED FOREIGN CASH TO; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright 1Q Net $43.6M; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 105,840 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA2 TO SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wl GO NOTES; 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRIDENT TPI HOLDING B3 CFR; OTLK REMAINS STABLE; 16/03/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PRESTIGE’S B2 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Pushes Tesla Debt Deeper Into Junk Territory; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS THE POST-BREXIT TRANSITIONAL AGREEMENT REINFORCES MOODY’S VIEW THAT IMPACT OF BREXIT WILL BE MANAGEABLE FOR RATED UK CORPORATE ISSUERS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kirkwood School District R-7, Mo’s Go Aa1 Rating; Removes Negative Outlook; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S LOWERS TELEKOM MALAYSIA BERHAD’S BCA TO BAA1 FROM A3; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wyandotte (KS) Board Of Public Utilities To A2 From A3; Outlook Is Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brazos Midstream’s Term Loan B2; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook On Cosl’s Baa1 Ratings To Stable From Negative

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 EPS, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.81M for 26.40 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 559 shares to 33,162 shares, valued at $38.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. $143,750 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by FULLER S MARCE on Wednesday, February 6. Quinly Tom P sold $440,833 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Thursday, February 7. $777,000 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by Adams David Charles on Friday, January 18. The insider TYNAN GLENN E sold 3,553 shares worth $408,453. On Thursday, February 7 Jakubowitz Harry sold $78,681 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) or 684 shares. $75,299 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) was sold by Farkas K Christopher.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 21,978 shares to 116,050 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,894 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.