Strategic Financial Services Upped Its Stake in Community Bk Sys (CBU) by $434,535; P-A-W Capital Has Trimmed Allot LTD (ALLT) Holding by $525,000; Market Value Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $61.83. About 44,673 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Allot Ltd (ALLT) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.09% . The hedge fund held 525,000 shares of the computer communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17 million, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Allot Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.54% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 183,040 shares traded or 192.79% up from the average. Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has risen 42.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLT News: 17/04/2018 – IBERDROLA IBE.MC – ELETROPAULO WOULD ALLOT AT LEAST 80 % OF THE PRIMARY OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 20/04/2018 – GRUPA KETY SA KTY.WA – AVIVA OFE AVIVA BZ WBK WANTS CO TO ALLOT 228.5 MLN ZLOTYS TO FY 2017 DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – ELETROPAULO TO ALLOT AT LEAST 80% OF OFFERING TO NEOENERGIA; 16/03/2018 SANDHAR TECH TO ALLOT 4.63M SHRS TO ANCHOR INVESTORS

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares to 4,965 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,513 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” on May 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Community Bank (CBU) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On International Game Technology PLC (IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Bank System declares $0.41 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. Completes Merger with Kinderhook Bank Corp. and Enhances Capital District Presence – Business Wire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The reported 31,818 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 34,100 shares. Federated Pa holds 1.00M shares. Howland Cap Limited Company holds 4,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 849 shares. Hartford Fincl Management invested in 3,000 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 67,049 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walthausen And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 117,894 shares. Anchor Advisors Lc holds 45,732 shares. Asset Mngmt has 30,020 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Glenmede Trust Communication Na reported 260 shares stake. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 52,157 shares.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 140,000 shares to 320,000 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.93, from 2.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold ALLT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 10.44 million shares or 23.27% less from 13.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0% invested in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Jane Street Group Llc reported 14,854 shares. Foundry Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 282,865 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Co, California-based fund reported 17,702 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com owns 18,186 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 28,100 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Prescott Gp Cap Management Ltd accumulated 50,000 shares. Clal Ins Enterprises Limited holds 0.42% or 2.16M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 125,688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 209,126 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Co holds 1.96% or 320,304 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT). 634,307 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp.