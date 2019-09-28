Strategic Financial Services Upped Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $1.64 Million as Market Value Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Holding Maintained by Etrade Capital Management Llc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 35.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 13,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 50,053 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.23 million, up from 36,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 18.68% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON – COURT ISSUED JUDGMENT AGAINST PABLO FAJARDO, LUIS YANZA, ERMEL CHAVEZ, FRENTE DE DEFENSA DE LA AMAZONIA AND SERVICIOS FROMBOLIERE; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 70.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 35,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 85,345 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 50,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $53.46. About 4.45M shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 209,904 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 40,983 shares. Community Tru Investment reported 14,175 shares stake. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 13,360 shares. Gsa Partners Llp accumulated 0.08% or 15,355 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 1.07% or 120,435 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated reported 6.87M shares stake. Moreover, First Natl Tru Comm has 0.63% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 136,837 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.13% or 11.35M shares. Peoples accumulated 750 shares. 6,500 were reported by Gamco Et Al. The California-based Payden Rygel has invested 0.08% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Community National Bank Na has invested 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 21,100 are held by Prudential Public Limited Liability Co. 2,122 are held by Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability.

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 101,592 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $99.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 4,424 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,238 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.76% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sky Invest Group Limited Liability Company has 1.58% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hodges Mngmt invested in 0.22% or 16,209 shares. 54,494 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 1.58% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Century has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5.45 million shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co holds 82,404 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.61 million shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Choate Inv holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,691 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 16.93 million shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 827 shares. Highland Capital Ltd Llc reported 165,019 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northstar Asset Ltd Co holds 25,147 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 11,087 shares to 247,159 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 64,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

