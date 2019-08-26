Strategic Financial Services Trimmed Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holding by $347,300; Jana Partners Has Lifted Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $38.32 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 14.96 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415.04M, up from 13.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 3.23M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 05/03/2018 – U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker’s purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 06/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker drops bid to buy Conagra’s Wesson Oil after U.S. objects; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 381,039 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250. GREGOR JOIE A also bought $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership reported 632,404 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 71,721 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo accumulated 850,911 shares. Hexavest Incorporated stated it has 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 18,525 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp has invested 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pitcairn Communications holds 0.05% or 18,034 shares. 1,387 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 138,651 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited owns 15,060 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,400 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,779 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cordasco Financial Net has invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 23,367 shares to 527,196 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 703,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity.