Strategic Financial Services Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $304,857 as Shares Rose; Roundview Capital Holding in Ppg Inds (PPG) Has Increased by $340,032

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.57. About 32,093 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.39; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – APART FROM INVESTIGATION, CO HAS IDENTIFIED CERTAIN INADVERTENT ERRORS WITH RESPECT TO QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program Aims to Further Right-Size Employee Headcount and Production Capacity; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Concerning Potential Violations of PPG’s Acctg Policies and Procedures; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $7.93 during the last trading session, reaching $196.09. About 5.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 17/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium…; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd holds 960,567 shares. Moreover, Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) has 1.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,932 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 530,766 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 1.49% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,963 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling invested 4.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amg Natl Tru Fincl Bank holds 0.09% or 8,057 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank reported 27,414 shares. Altfest L J Co reported 74,474 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,118 shares. Guardian Advsrs LP holds 0.56% or 20,495 shares in its portfolio. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 2.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co has 3.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cs Mckee LP holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,770 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has invested 1.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). House Lc owns 5.42% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 263,788 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Beats on Surprise China Numbers; Plus EA, MDLZ – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How To Leverage an Upward Price Move While Limiting Risk – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, semis slide as trade war weakens yuan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 223,254 shares to 995,294 shares, valued at $39.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 17,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Cambridge Investment Advsr Incorporated invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 31,856 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corp has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 3,607 are held by Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc. Burney accumulated 68,229 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 140,861 shares. 7,296 are owned by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Great West Life Assurance Can has 215,364 shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 295,637 shares. Private Tru Co Na owns 8,789 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Capital has 0.19% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 31,857 shares. 17,939 are owned by Raymond James Na.