Strategic Financial Services Raised Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holding by $2.48 Million; As Camtek LTD (CAMT) Shares Declined, Menta Capital Has Decreased by $587,264 Its Holding

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 73.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 73,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 26,914 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 100,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 218,241 shares traded or 73.34% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 78.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 89,279 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.66 million, up from 49,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.54M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Camtek Ltd (CAMT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Camtek Ltd. Ordinary Shares (CAMT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/06/2019: ACIA,SPNS,CAMT – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sep 10, 2018 3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Analysts await Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CAMT’s profit will be $4.99M for 19.65 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Camtek Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $235.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everbridge Inc by 3,833 shares to 6,864 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 21,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 37,331 shares to 53,818 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 58,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,354 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Twin Cap Management Inc holds 0.34% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 76,749 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 0.05% or 256,163 shares. Ycg Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 3,611 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Private Tru Co Na holds 14,396 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1.02 million shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 182,951 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 43.94 million shares. Cohen Lawrence B invested in 2.23% or 50,908 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 843 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 3,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 1,406 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,387 shares. 16,926 were accumulated by Amica Mutual Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Is A Buy After The Recent Share Price Drop – Seeking Alpha” on May 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Facebook a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cognizant Moves Forward With Solid Momentum, New CEO – Motley Fool” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant -2.5% on returning bear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.