Strategic Financial Services Lifted Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.82 Million; Valmont Inds Com (VMI) Holder Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc Com (VMI) by 21.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 6,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 25,437 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 32,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.46. About 79,189 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SAYS IT MAY CONSIDER FURTHER ACTIONS TO CUT COSTS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 06/03/2018 – Valmont at Analyst Day Hosted By Seaport Today; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 1.80M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold VMI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 17.24 million shares or 6.16% less from 18.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,622 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). 6,714 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Mn. Da Davidson & owns 42,642 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Texas-based Fca Tx has invested 1.18% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 2.89 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 37,309 shares. Spitfire Lc owns 34,929 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 3,866 shares. Duncker Streett And has 0% invested in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 2,325 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 227,717 shares.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $232.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 4,135 shares to 13,588 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $50.62M for 14.90 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valmont Industries: Uncertainty In Utilities And Irrigation – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $28,990 on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Slower Growth Impact Fastenal’s (FAST) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Argentina could avoid default if economy recovers fast enough -Stiglitz – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Ahead of Todayâ€™s Earnings? Not So Fast! – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 94% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares to 258,246 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).