Strategic Financial Services Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Source Capital (SOR) Shareholder Bulldog Investors Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.36 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 99,050 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Source Capital Inc (SOR) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 67,435 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 169,644 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 237,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Source Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.29 million market cap company. It closed at $35.64 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce stated it has 17,831 shares. Navellier & Associates holds 35,005 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Com Inc reported 0.14% stake. Aqr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 38,000 shares. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Advisers Id has invested 1.43% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advsrs Asset holds 164,396 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 1,631 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Co has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 52,919 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 998,489 shares. Bell Fincl Bank reported 0.23% stake. Cibc Mkts Corporation owns 47,978 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 8,161 shares in its portfolio. 562 were reported by First Personal Svcs.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares to 293,094 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.97 million activity. Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million worth of stock or 39,583 shares. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218. Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SOR shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 45.01% more from 3.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Shaker Financial Services Ltd Com stated it has 2.12% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). 56,713 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. 3,888 are held by Blue Bell Private Wealth Mngmt. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 0.71% or 53,876 shares. 12,231 are owned by Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Us Bankshares De accumulated 0% or 1,316 shares. Da Davidson And has 68,405 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) or 6,435 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Incorporated owns 16,656 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR). Pnc Fin Group Incorporated Inc holds 10,049 shares. Pecaut & reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).