Strategic Financial Services Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $2.48 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Lifted Southern Copper (SCCO) Holding By $4.11 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) stake by 21.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp acquired 108,224 shares as Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 621,255 shares with $24.14 million value, up from 513,031 last quarter. Southern Copper Corp now has $27.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 149,158 shares traded. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SAYS PLANS $1.6 BLN IN CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN 2018, INCLUDING FOR STALLED TIA MARIA PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q ADJ EBITDA $939.4M, EST. $997.5M; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 19/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIV OF $0.30/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Southern Copper CEO says legal dispute over Tia Maria resolved; 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 78.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired 39,295 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 89,279 shares with $5.66M value, up from 49,984 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $34.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 703,011 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Play The Turnaround In Southern Copper – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Be Disappointed With Their 33% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Invitae Corp stake by 928,003 shares to 3.10M valued at $72.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) stake by 61,809 shares and now owns 37,521 shares. Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold SCCO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 2.83% less from 49.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 34,633 shares. Meeder Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Vanguard stated it has 1.04 million shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 6,363 shares. Financial Bank holds 0% or 9,651 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 11,764 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corporation owns 35,795 shares. Nomura stated it has 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 204,468 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). City Holdg Company holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 296,646 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 89,352 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 257,710 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “November 1st Options Now Available For Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 2,627 shares to 12,954 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 58,520 shares and now owns 120,354 shares. Ishares Inc (IEMG) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of stock or 19,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant has $86 highest and $6000 lowest target. $71.88’s average target is 13.55% above currents $63.3 stock price. Cognizant had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Friday, August 2. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight” on Friday, May 3.