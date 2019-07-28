Strategic Financial Services Holds Holding in Community Bk Sys (CBU); Tuttle Tactical Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $10.41 Million

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 455.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 1,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 27/04/2018 – They believe Amazon will have a bigger impact than Apple or Google in the medical sector and are worried about hiring talent; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Denver, Sacramento and San Diego; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 28/03/2018 – THERE ARE NO SPECIFIC POLICY CHANGES REGARDING AMAZON RIGHT NOW, BUT ALWAYS LOOKING AT DIFFERENT OPTIONS -WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $65.67. About 170,567 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S R Schill Assoc has invested 1.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,374 were accumulated by Prelude Management Limited Co. Atlas Browninc owns 819 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 1.97% or 7,909 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associates has 0.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pdt Prtn Ltd Llc owns 17,203 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Montag A Assocs has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Regions has invested 0.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,635 were accumulated by Liberty Incorporated. Bouchey Fincl Grp has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 2,850 were reported by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co. Everence holds 2.89% or 9,286 shares. First United Bancshares Trust invested in 0.18% or 160 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 22,946 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 805,718 shares.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares to 43,601 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,742 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $706,076 activity.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares to 258,246 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,513 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).