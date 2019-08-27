Strategic Financial Services Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) Lifted by $2.82 Million; Nuance Comm. (NUAN) Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Has Decreased Stake by $3.31 Million as Valuation Declined

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Comm. (NUAN) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 206,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 975,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.51 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Nuance Comm. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 1.04M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances AI-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss $164.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Adj EPS 27c

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 1.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 36,837 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Bamco owns 0.29% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.06M shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.97% or 1.81M shares. Country Club Na holds 0.09% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Inc reported 164,396 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 101,601 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability reported 5,983 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tru Of Vermont owns 74 shares. Blair William And Il invested 0.8% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Roberts Glore Il has 0.19% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,701 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 114,196 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,580 shares to 78,513 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,616 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 7,535 shares to 18,792 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Comm. (NYSE:VZ).

