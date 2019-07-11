Strategic Financial Services Holding in Community Bk Sys (CBU) Has Raised by $434,535; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holder Elm Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 57,693 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 7.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 73C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 240,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 746,226 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 987,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $897.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.655. About 5.13M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares to 178,874 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 46.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.