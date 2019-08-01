Strategic Financial Services Has Upped Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $2.82 Million; Hbk Investments LP Has Increased Its Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) Stake by $632,313; Shares Rose

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 5.49M shares traded or 17.92% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA) by 120.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 19,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The hedge fund held 35,061 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $36.09. About 323,367 shares traded or 7.37% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Ritchie Is Said to Weigh Leaving Firm This Year

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 101,136 shares. Td Asset Management holds 344,618 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) stated it has 9,207 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 3,625 shares stake. State Street Corp has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 24,439 were reported by Commerce Retail Bank. Federated Invsts Inc Pa stated it has 1,310 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pension reported 375,510 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cadence Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 13,459 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Communications Inc holds 4,450 shares. 12,511 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. 357,482 are held by Harvey Investment Com Lc. Confluence Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1.81M shares or 1.97% of all its holdings.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.08 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999 on Thursday, February 14. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49 million on Tuesday, February 12. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold $302,550 worth of stock.

