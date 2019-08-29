Strategic Financial Services Has Upped Holding in Community Bk Sys (CBU) by $434,535 as Stock Price Rose; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Upped Its Gilat Satellite Networks LTD Shs New (GILT) Holding

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New (GILT) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 370,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.10% . The institutional investor held 921,528 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 551,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 5,620 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has declined 1.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.46. About 21,302 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pointer Telocation Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 130,164 shares to 342,124 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C) by 5,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,970 shares, and cut its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv Shs (NYSE:AER).

More notable recent Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Italy’s 10-year bond yield hits record low on hopes new government is near – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “FTSE 100 snaps three-day winning streak – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FTSE tracks global recovery; miners, Hargreaves lead – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oil majors, banks lead FTSE 100; Greene King soars on M&A – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kinderhook Bank Corp. Announces Stockholder and Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Community Bank System (CBU) Announces Acquisition of Kinderhook Bank Corp. – StreetInsider.com” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On International Game Technology PLC (IGT)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) CEO Mark Tryniski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ VSM, NUBK and ENFC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares to 1,700 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,094 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 283 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability. 45,732 are owned by Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Burns J W & New York invested in 12,081 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Haverford Trust Com accumulated 0% or 4,279 shares. Macquarie holds 871,976 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Co stated it has 150,280 shares. Valley Advisers Inc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, M&R Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Illinois-based Northern Tru has invested 0.02% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Manufacturers Life The owns 31,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). 2,788 are owned by Clean Yield Group.