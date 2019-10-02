Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Shares Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Share Value Rose While Leucadia National Has Decreased Stake

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 84,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 86,022 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37 million, down from 170,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $85.08. About 348,302 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Announces Appointments to the Board of Directors; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 37,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 53,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 91,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.33. About 1.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS EXXON MOBIL AMONG COMPANIES IN THE LIST AFFECTED BY HALOGENATED BUTYL RUBBER MOVE; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 51,236 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 2.81% or 31,090 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tctc Ltd Company stated it has 121,571 shares. Boston Research & Mngmt holds 59,773 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 31,520 shares. L S Advsr stated it has 57,537 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated stated it has 4,263 shares. Aspen Mgmt accumulated 14,175 shares. Schwartz Counsel holds 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 69,188 shares. Terril Brothers accumulated 11,255 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 52,414 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 92,006 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants invested in 0.32% or 17,606 shares. Tdam Usa owns 375,108 shares or 2.01% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 6,598 shares to 117,052 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.53 million for 11.31 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

