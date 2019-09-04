Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $304,857; Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Evanson Asset Management Has Lowered Holding

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 21,964 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 25,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.14M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $945.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $209.19. About 16.87M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW COLLABORATION WITH CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY TO OFFER FREE PROFESSIONAL LEARNING TO TEACHERS ACROSS CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury has ruled that Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. The jury had been deliberating the latest case since last week; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 24/05/2018 – Hon Hai shifts Wisconsin LCD factory plan to small displays for Apple instead of TV panels, sources say; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 29/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook Has Pointed Advice for Facebook’s Zuckerberg — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc accumulated 1.45% or 110,457 shares. Srs Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.97M shares or 5.24% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mgmt holds 39,610 shares. Harding Loevner Lp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.55 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 1.37% or 38.53 million shares in its portfolio. Odey Asset Management Gru Ltd invested 0.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Insur accumulated 3.46% or 218,138 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Curbstone Fin Management reported 47,277 shares stake. Clarivest Asset Mgmt accumulated 2.25M shares. 11,767 are owned by Thomas White Limited. Yorktown & invested in 0.32% or 8,500 shares. 415,002 are held by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.87% or 16,937 shares. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Co owns 134,561 shares for 2.22% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 26,135 shares to 432,625 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 223,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested in 0.07% or 1,150 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv holds 43,414 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Numerixs Tech reported 0.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California Public Employees Retirement invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has 2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Management accumulated 1.44M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Inc reported 33,498 shares. Natl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 11,627 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 31,430 shares. Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0.19% or 4,146 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 2.23% or 1.37M shares. Iowa-based Iowa Bancshares has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement System holds 3.6% or 195,847 shares in its portfolio. Madison Inv Holding reported 41,910 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

