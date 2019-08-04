Strategic Financial Services Has Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $304,857 as Market Value Rose; Jag Capital Management Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Increased by $3.07 Million as Stock Declined

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 23,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 157,962 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, up from 134,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.42. About 4.48M shares traded or 9.73% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 08/03/2018 – EFSD, JDRF & LILLY EXTEND RESEARCH PACT THROUGH 2020; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: ARMO’s Lead Asset Being Studied in Multiple Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – ROCHE’S HERCEPTIN AS EFFECTIVE FOR 6 MONTHS AS 12 MONTHS: STUDY; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 25/04/2018 – Lilly and China’s NCCD announce collaboration to advance scientific understanding and care for people living with diabetes and

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,944 shares to 13,587 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 41,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,020 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $128.51 million activity. $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

