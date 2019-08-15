Strategic Financial Services Has Raised Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stock Price Rose, Davidson D A & Company Trimmed Position by $438,780

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 2.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 66.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 3,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 1,549 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 4,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.46. About 388,663 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares to 258,246 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,675 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.07% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cim Limited accumulated 0.21% or 8,720 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 998,489 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 10,105 shares. 29,823 were reported by Cibc Mkts. Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 22,681 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 1,738 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Duncker Streett And Communications invested 0.28% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 374,373 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invests has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 101,136 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 170,543 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Macquarie Gru Limited has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Alliancebernstein LP reported 271,160 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Linden Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Stifel owns 159,051 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.01% stake. Int Ca has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Co Bankshares reported 323,594 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Wasatch Advsr owns 2.39 million shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 600 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 2,100 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.71 EPS, up 29.67% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $147.67 million for 13.60 P/E if the $2.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.44% EPS growth.

