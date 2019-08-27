Strategic Financial Services Has Raised By $2.82 Million Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Stake; Last Week New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Analysts

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 91.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired 44,049 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 92,173 shares with $5.93M value, up from 48,124 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.73. About 1.86M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

Among 2 analysts covering New Gold (TSE:NGD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. New Gold has $1.4 highest and $1.15 lowest target. $1.28’s average target is -20.00% below currents $1.6 stock price. New Gold had 2 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 25. See New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $1.15 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Hold New Target: $1.4 Maintain

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1. Ancius Michael J had bought 1,104 shares worth $33,264 on Thursday, July 18.

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 13,033 shares to 293,094 valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 1,613 shares and now owns 66,675 shares. Ishares Tr (IWF) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 5.11% above currents $29.73 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $3000 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, April 8. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $3700 target in Friday, July 12 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Services Of America accumulated 2.17% or 210,719 shares. 49,646 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,644 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 669,811 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 1.12M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.06% or 481,765 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.03% or 8,582 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) has 0.7% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,100 shares. Vanguard invested in 33.07M shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 54,455 shares. 21,059 are held by World Asset Mgmt. Bamco Incorporated holds 1.06 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.08% or 915,100 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 4,050 shares. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 23,881 shares.

It closed at $1.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NGD News: 30/05/2018 – OSA to Launch New Gold Open-Access Journal, OSA Continuum; 09/05/2018 – New Gold Names Raymond Threlkeld as the New Pres and CEO; 25/04/2018 – New Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 25/04/2018 – New Gold 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD INC – CHANGES RESULT IN PLANNED REDUCTION IN SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – Mile-Underground Miner Looks to U.S., Canada for New Gold Assets; 28/03/2018 – Arizona Silver Acquires New Gold-Silver Exploration Property in Southeastern Arizona; 26/03/2018 – NEW GOLD SAYS 4 DIRECTORS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD; 05/03/2018 CHALICE GOLD SAYS NEW GOLD INTERSECTIONS AT EAST CADILLAC; 08/03/2018 – Making Green the New Gold: MoneyTrac Technology Announces the Launch of the MTRAC-Token™ in Effort to Bank Cannabis

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $926.58 million. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s operating properties include the New Afton project located to the northeast of Vancouver in the south-central interior of British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; the Peak mines located in New South Wales, Australia; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis PotosÃ­, Mexico.