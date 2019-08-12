Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $304,857; O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Stock Value Rose While Mar Vista Investment Partners Upped by $5.94 Million Its Position

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – 30 PERCENT OF UK EMPLOYEES ARE WOMEN, 36 PERCENT OF NEW EMPLOYEES LAST YEAR WERE WOMEN; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei makes Europe platform to take on Samsung and Apple; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 153,639 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.66M, up from 138,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $378.31. About 514,458 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $490 MLN TO $520 MLN; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY COMPARABLE STORE SALES RISE OF 2% TO 4%; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio

Since February 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. Shares for $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Wendell David Inc holds 800 shares. Moreover, Df Dent & has 0.38% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 49,892 shares. Cambridge Advisors has invested 0.13% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Moreover, Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has 0.07% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 15,098 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 911 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% or 13,422 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs invested 0.12% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications, Missouri-based fund reported 163 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.22% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Barometer Mngmt Inc reported 11,111 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 0.06% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Prudential Public Ltd reported 954 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 36,531 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 23,367 shares to 527,196 shares, valued at $16.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 703,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).