Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $304,857; Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Valuation Rose While Coastline Trust Co Has Boosted Stake

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67 million, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 26/03/2018 – The company was named Apple’s app of the year last year and is ranked 50th among top grossing iOS apps; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 21,870 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 17,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $99.53. About 786,355 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 17/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS – HELEN TORLEY ELECTED TO SERVE AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EXPANDING BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 10 MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Llc accumulated 36,661 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 3.64 million shares or 1.61% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc accumulated 24 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ghp owns 12,991 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 250 shares. Foster & Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 5,105 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 11,194 shares. Dean Inv Assoc Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Denali Advisors Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,325 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of accumulated 19,582 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Covington Capital Management holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 100 shares. Tekla Management Limited Liability stated it has 66,500 shares.

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 1,904 shares to 15,915 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,943 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Quest Diagnostics Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Quest Diagnostics closes acquisition of Provant Health – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds – Forbes” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quest Diagnostics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated – DGX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (NYSE:CBU) by 7,365 shares to 17,127 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advisors holds 21,600 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Crossvault Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 53,237 shares. Jag Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 18,439 shares. Madrona Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.14% or 5,467 shares. Family has invested 3.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Family Firm accumulated 7,374 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ifrah Fincl stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 6.50 million were accumulated by Eaton Vance Management. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & Com has invested 2.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allstate reported 361,614 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Kanawha Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 91,163 shares. Cna Fin Corp has 11,500 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Marco Lc holds 111,518 shares or 3.93% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday’s Vital Data: Amgen, American Airlines and Apple – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.