Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.84 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Market Valuation Declined While Eaton Vance Management Has Upped Its Holding

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 30.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management bought 78,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 337,393 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.51M, up from 258,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $527.75. About 388,084 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,965 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 46,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $74. About 2.44 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 23,700 shares to 889,997 shares, valued at $1.04B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,611 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Co.

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Emerging And Disruptive Technologies – Weekly Analysis And Trading Ideas – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF: A Great Way to Play the Massive Growth – Profit Confidential” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BPR, BRSS, ISRG – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FOMO Rally Part Deux – Charting Goldman Sachs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $20.67 million activity. 458 shares were sold by Samath Jamie, worth $229,014. $770,652 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Myriam Curet. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of stock or 28,152 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 484,749 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.11% stake. Baillie Gifford & has invested 1.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, North Amer Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 500 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.47% or 78,318 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 0.02% or 3,091 shares. Yorktown Mngmt Research accumulated 560 shares or 0.1% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,800 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.03% or 3,034 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 9 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors Incorporated has 7,549 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Conning stated it has 3,110 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 162,316 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 18,493 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Lc has 7,475 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.11% stake. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 23,228 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Asset Management One has 0.17% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 466,407 shares. Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Common Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.96% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Btr stated it has 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 10,029 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Greenleaf invested 0.1% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 186,314 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.