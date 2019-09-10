Strategic Financial Services Has Lowered By $2.84 Million Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake; Hercules Technology Growth Capital (HTGC) Has 1.06 Sentiment

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 89.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 41,778 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 4,965 shares with $340,000 value, down from 46,743 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.19. About 3.99M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc (HTGC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 66 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 62 sold and trimmed positions in Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc. The funds in our database now own: 28.54 million shares, down from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Hercules Technology Growth Capital Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 43 Increased: 45 New Position: 21.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The company has market cap of $1.38 billion. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. It provides asset financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory.

Shanda Asset Management Holdings Ltd holds 4.91% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. owns 173,390 shares or 1.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.75% invested in the company for 615,330 shares. The Connecticut-based Greenwich Investment Management Inc. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 376,870 shares.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.28M for 9.80 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 408,652 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 05/03/2018 Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Welcomes Two New Members to the Business Development Team

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 3.33% above currents $73.19 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Monday, July 29 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, July 29. Citigroup maintained the shares of CL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Macquarie Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $604.70 million for 25.77 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.