Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Its Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Share Price Rose; Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Stake Held by Landscape Capital Management Llc

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.63. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 278.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 1.22M shares traded or 4.16% up from the average. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 8.36% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 44,441 shares to 113,316 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Cali Qlt (MCA) by 96,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,832 shares, and cut its stake in Franklin Ltd Duration Inc Tr (FTF).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,882 shares to 15,581 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 sales for $3.38 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was made by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN on Tuesday, January 29. Lisowski Sheryl Ann had sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J sold 5,000 shares worth $302,550.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.