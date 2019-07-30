Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $2.82 Million as Valuation Rose; Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 22.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65M, down from 22.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 2.58 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD EXPECT TO SEE A MUCH MORE CONSERVATIVE HEDGING PROGRAM- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS MCKENZIE PREVIOUSLY WAS CFO OF HUSKY ENERGY; 17/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ACTIVELY NEGOTIATING WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO MOVE OIL; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 1.18M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.08 million activity. Shares for $302,550 were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Hein LeLand J sold $2.49 million.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sun Life Fncl Inc (NYSE:SLF) by 1.37 million shares to 14.21 million shares, valued at $545.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

