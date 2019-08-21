Strategic Financial Services Has Increased Holding in Community Bk Sys (CBU) by $434,535 as Shares Rose; Waters Corp. (WAT) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $1.22 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 106,714 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $210.18. About 259,342 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 27/05/2018 – CHINA OPPOSES ‘U.S. PROVOCATION’ IN TERRITORIAL WATERS: XINHUA; 06/03/2018 – Waters Chooses ANAQUA 9 for IP Management; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 23/03/2018 – John Waters’s Art to Go on Display in Baltimore in October; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

